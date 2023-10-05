Türkiye's Diyarbakır, one of the oldest cities in the world, witnessed a significant archaeological discovery at Amida Mound, the second oldest city in the world. Recently, the archaeologist team unearthed the ancient water channel known as "Ab-ı Hamravat," commissioned by Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent.

Excavations at Amida Mound, located in the central Sur district, began on Sept. 1 under the permission of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. The excavations revealed the water channel, whose construction was initiated by Sultan Suleiman in 1535, with the sultan personally covering the expenses. Professor Irfan Yıldız from Dicle University, head of the archaeological team, expressed his surprise at the discovery of the famous water channel, known to have been connected to the Inner Castle (İçkale) from a source, emphasizing its significance for Diyarbakır.

"Our excavation work is continuing in two areas. The first one is at Alay Square, located on the north side of the mound. Here, we have excavation efforts aimed at determining the ground code of Alay Square, and we are also trying to identify whether there is a cultural layer here through the trenches we have opened. Our second work aims to uncover the foundations of the eastern walls surrounding the Artuklu Palace on top of the mound. We have encountered surprises, especially in our work at Alay Square. The first surprise is that the original elevation and part of the flooring of Alay Square have partially emerged. These flooring traces show similar characteristics to the pavement of the King's Road, which was identified on the western side of the mound in 2021," he said.

He further explained that the powerful water source brought to the Inner Castle required substantial pipelines, known as "pöhrenk" in the historical context. The Hamravat water, considered a vital source for Diyarbakır, was funded entirely from Sultan Suleiman's personal resources. Construction began in 1535, and by 1543, the efforts to bring Hamravat water to Diyarbakır were successfully completed, as evidenced in the Ottoman archives under the name "Ab-ı Hamravat," which roughly translates to "water of Hamravat."

This year's excavations focused primarily on the eastern side of the mound, aiming to uncover the foundational remains of the eastern walls surrounding the Artuklu Palace. "We have gradually revealed the foundation traces in our previous work. Additionally, we observe a different architectural development during the Ottoman period when the city's security concerns were diminished. Probably within 15-20 days of work, the foundations of the eastern walls will be completely unearthed," he added.