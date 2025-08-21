Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities unveiled artifacts on Wednesday discovered in the depths of the Mediterranean Sea, including rare statues, pottery and jewelry that reflect civilizations that flourished thousands of years ago.

At the Alexandria National Museum, Tourism Minister Sherif Fathy and Alexandria Governor Ahmed Khaled inaugurated an archaeological exhibition titled "Secrets of the Sunken City Exhibition” in the presence of representatives of Egyptian and international media outlets, including Anadolu Agency (AA).

Rare statues discovered in the depths of the Mediterranean Sea are on display at the "Secrets of the Sunken City" exhibition, Alexandria, Egypt, Aug. 20, 2025. (AA Photo)

Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of the exhibition, Mohamed Ismail Khaled, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said that this is the first time a temporary exhibition has been dedicated to underwater antiquities, running for six months.

Governor Khaled stated that the exhibition features 86 rare artifacts from various sites throughout the governorate.

The exhibition showcases a collection of artifacts recovered from Abu Qir Bay in northern Egypt since 2000 by the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology, along with pieces retrieved from the submerged "Royal Quarters” under the waters of Alexandria’s ancient eastern harbor.

Artifacts discovered in the depths of the Mediterranean Sea are on display at the "Secrets of the Sunken City" exhibition, Alexandria, Egypt, Aug. 20, 2025. (AA Photo)

The exhibition presents a curated selection of items recovered from the depths of the Mediterranean Sea, including rare statues, pottery and jewelry, reflecting civilizations that flourished thousands of years ago in the now sunken Mediterranean cities.

According to local media, Egypt is set to recover several additional submerged artifacts from the Mediterranean Sea at Abu Qir Port in the north of the country on Thursday.