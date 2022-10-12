The hit TV series “Supernatural" which was a staple on binge-watch lists is returning with a spin-off prequel "The Winchesters."

Starring Jared Paladecki and Jensen Ackles as monster-hunting brothers Sam and Dean Winchester, "Supernatural" aired for 15 seasons. It was a huge hit for the network, spawning comic books, novels, fan fiction and designated conventions just for the show.

It was also a personal favorite of Mark Pedowitz, former chairperson and CEO of The CW, who not only championed “Supernatural” but also greenlit the critically acclaimed shows “My Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and supported producer Greg Berlanti’s creation of a string of DC Comics shows beginning with “Arrow.”

“The Winchesters,” premiering Tuesday, may be launching without Pedowitz, but it still has a built-in “Supernatural” fan base ready and hungry.

“‘Supernatural’ is one of my favorite shows of all time. Of course I can’t wait for ‘The Winchesters.’ This show has so much to live up to but I’m confident it will be enjoyable to watch,” said Lindsay Warren of Royal Oak, Michigan.

“The Winchesters” is an origin story about Sam and Dean’s parents, Mary and John, (played by Donnelly and Rodger) showing how they met, fell in love and became a monster-hunting duo whose sons later follow in their footsteps. Ackles also narrates the series.