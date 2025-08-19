Misha Collins, best known for his role as Castiel in the TV series "Supernatural" (2005-2020), recently visited Türkiye. The 50-year-old actor shared a photo of himself posing in front of the Turkish flag on his social media account, captioned in Turkish: "Türkiye, sen çok güzelsin" ("Türkiye, you are wonderful").

Misha Collins takes a selfie with the Turkish flag. (Misha Collins on Instagram)

The post quickly gained attention from Turkish fans, drawing thousands of likes and comments such as "Welcome!" and "What a great photo!"

Reunion

In related news, Collins is set to appear in Season 5 of "The Boys," reuniting with his former Supernatural co-star Jared Padalecki. The announcement was made by Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy in the series.

The upcoming season promises a special treat for fans, bringing together beloved "Supernatural" actors in a new universe.