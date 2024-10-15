Taylor Swift is back in the western German city of Gelsenkirchen – not for another concert, but as a larger-than-life mural on a house facade.

The U.S. superstar has been immortalized with a giant graffiti mural in the city following her three electrifying concerts there in July.

Local artist Beni Veltum, alongside his colleague Levin Tomala, created the giant image to capture the excitement surrounding Swift's concerts earlier this year.

The city, long known among Germans as a depressed industrialized city, experienced a surge of energy during Swift's Eras Tour concerts there.

"I was infected by the euphoria at the last minute," Veltum told Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa), adding he wanted to reflect "the positive vibes, the energy" in the city with his art.

The colorful depiction of the 34-year-old singer measures about 10 meters high and five meters wide. "I had to drop everything and follow my intuition," Veltum said, adding that he completed the work last week after 10 days of painting and drying.

Gelsenkirchen briefly became "Swiftkirchen" in July as fans flooded the city, exchanging colorful wristbands and singing her hits before the concerts.

The city even erected temporary "Swiftkirchen" city name signs and honored the U.S. singer by adding a stone to Gelsenkirchen's "Walk of Fame."