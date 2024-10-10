U.S. superstar Taylor Swift has donated $5 million to help victims "rebuild and recover" as hurricanes devastate the southeast region of the U.S.

Hurricane Milton made landfall on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday evening as a Category 3 storm, the U.S. National Hurricane Center reported. It comes in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene just weeks ago.

"We're incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous five million dollar donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts," the chief executive of Feeding America, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, said in a statement on X.

"This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms.

"Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.

"Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and helping communities in need."

The charity was urging others to "join Taylor if you're able by donating."

It comes after fellow U.S. music star Dolly Parton donated $1 million to the Mountain Ways Foundation, providing immediate assistance to Hurricane Helene flood victims.

Swift is gearing up for the final run of her Eras Tour, beginning next week in Miami before heading to New Orleans and Indianapolis and closing out the tour in Toronto and Vancouver in Canada.

The 34-year-old has a history of supporting fundraisers and donating to 1,400 Trussell food banks in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff and London – the cities where she performed her record-breaking Eras Tour this summer.

The "Anti-Hero" singer also recently donated $100,000 to a fundraiser for the family of a woman who died in the mass shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebrations.

The U.S. star shared her condolences with the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 44, who was killed during the American football team's victory parade at Union Station in Kansas City after they won the Super Bowl.

Swift had attended the Super Bowl to support her Kansas City Chiefs star boyfriend, Travis Kelce.