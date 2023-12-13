Pop icon Taylor Swift's recent attendance at a comedy show hosted by Ramy Youssef has stirred discussions on social media regarding her stance on the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Images surfaced of Swift alongside celebrities like Selena Gomez, Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne at the event in Brooklyn, New York. Youssef announced on Instagram that he would donate all proceeds from his standup comedy tour to the American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA), providing aid to Gaza.

While Swift and other celebrities' attendance was evident, there was no confirmation regarding any monetary donations. Swift herself has not publicly addressed the conflict or expressed support for either side.

On social media, opinions diverged. Some users believed Swift's presence merely indicated attendance at a comedy show, suggesting that the initiative to support Gaza came from Youssef, not Swift. Conversely, others speculated that Swift's appearance might symbolize solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Notably, Swift's silence on the conflict drew criticism from some of her fans. Despite her previous vocal involvement in social issues, particularly through her advocacy and speaking out on various matters, Swift's stance on the ongoing Gaza crisis remains undisclosed.

The Israel account on social media platform X had previously urged Swift to utilize her platform and voice to speak about the conflict, calling attention to her influence and potential impact on raising awareness.

Also, at the beginning of December, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye pledged $2.5 million to aid emergency humanitarian efforts in Gaza, translating to approximately 4 million emergency meals, capable of sustaining over 173,000 Palestinians for two weeks.

This substantial contribution from Tesfaye, a United Nations World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador, was directed from his XO Humanitarian Fund.