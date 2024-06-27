Taylor Swift encountered an unexpected challenge during her performance at Wembley Stadium as part of The Eras Tour. The renowned singer, who took the stage for three consecutive nights at the iconic venue, faced a peculiar moment when she inadvertently swallowed a bug while singing her hit song "All Too Well."

The incident occurred on the final night of her residency at the stadium, leaving Swift momentarily stunned as the insect found its way into her mouth mid-performance. Despite the unexpected interruption, Swift paused briefly before addressing the audience with remarkable composure, saying, "I just swallowed a bug; you guys keep singing!"

Swift is on the European leg of her Eras Tour, which began more than one year ago. The performer has played in sold-out arenas across North and South America as well as Asia.

In the U.K., Swift performs at sporting arenas.

By the end of 2023, the tour became the first to sell more than $1 billion in tickets. It is on track to more than double the amount by the time it concludes at the end of this year.