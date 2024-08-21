Attention Swifties traveling to the Southern U.S.: The Grammy Museum Mississippi has launched a brand-new exhibition celebrating the 14-time Grammy winner's illustrious career.

"Taylor Swift: Through The Eras" runs from Aug. 23 to the end of February 2025 and focuses on the singer's outfits and instruments from her tours, studio recordings and album covers.

A GS-6 "glitter guitar" made for her for the Fearless Tour 2009-2010 and a Stella McCartney coat that Swift wore on the cover of her 2020 album "Evermore" are among the exhibits you can see.

The Grammy Museum in the small town of Cleveland also tells the story of what is considered to be the most important music award in the world, and it hosts other special exhibitions.

The museum is a branch of the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. Cleveland is located in northern Mississippi, about two hours south of the city of Memphis.

For those who can't get enough of Taylor Swift during their trip to the U.S., there is also a permanent exhibition at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.

Swift began her career in Nashville, where she also owns a property. Nashville is an hour's drive east of Memphis, so you could easily plan a little Swift trip with stops in Cleveland and Nashville.

Meanwhile, in Europe, London's Victoria & Albert Museum is staging the "Taylor Swift Songbook Trail" until Sept. 8 to mark the U.S. superstar's performances in London. The exhibition is free of charge and also includes iconic outfits worn by the singer.

Taylor Swift's world tour, which started in 2023, has once again fuelled the hype surrounding this megastar. The Eras Tour is a journey through the singer's entire career. Each concert lasts three and a half hours and the set list includes 45 songs. Swift has dedicated a different stage set to each album, or era, of her music.

The Eras Tour film, which was released in cinemas last year, is already considered the most successful concert film of all time.