The shining star of Thrace, Tekirdağ will host various events throughout the year as part of the 2024 Hungarian-Turkish Cultural Year, Tekirdağ's Culture and Tourism Director Ahmet Hacıoğlu announced.

Hacıoğlu underscored the significance of 2024 as the mutual cultural year between Türkiye and Hungary, marking the 100th anniversary of the Turkish-Hungarian Friendship Agreement. A diverse array of events is scheduled to take place in Tekirdağ, with the inaugural celebration set for Feb. 12-14.

The first of the events will feature an art exhibition titled "A Glimpse of Contemporary Hungarian Art Beyond Borders," showcasing the works of five Hungarian painters. Subsequently, plans include a conference involving these artists, along with an art workshop on Feb. 14 at the Yahya Kemal Beyatlı Fine Arts High School, fostering collaboration between Hungarian painters and students from the painting department.

Stressing the importance of Tekirdağ for Hungarians, Hacıoğlu explained: "Our objective is to enhance the recognition and awareness of our art and culture in Hungary, and reciprocally, to promote Hungarian art and culture in Türkiye through a series of engaging events." Collaborating with a photography association, they are capturing images of Hungarian monuments in Tekirdağ. These photographs will be showcased during the Cherry Blossom Festival on Hungarian Day, offering locals and tourists the opportunity to appreciate them. Additionally, the exhibition will be presented at the Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) in Budapest, Hungary's capital.

Within the framework of a program in collaboration with the Tekirdağ National Education Directorate, students will visit the Tekirdağ Rakoczi Museum, where Ferenc II Rakoczi, prince of Transylvania, lived. The Culture and Arts Academy is set to dazzle audiences with a Hungarian folk dance show and a concert featuring Hungarian music.

Hacıoğlu expressed optimism about the positive impact of declaring a mutual cultural year between Türkiye and Hungary on tourism. He stated: "Through the events organized here, we aim to pique the interest of Hungarians in this region and Turks in that region. Much like Atatürk's House in Thessaloniki is significant to us, the Rakoczi Museum here holds equal importance for Hungarians."

"We aspire to elevate the recognition and awareness of these two prominent figures, these statesmen, among our respective communities. Our goal is to boost the Rakoczi Museum's visitor count to 15,000 this year, and we will diligently pursue our efforts and promotional activities to achieve this," he added.

Ferenc II Rakoczi, the leader of the Hungarian uprising against Austria's occupation of Hungary, faced adversity due to the lack of anticipated support. Forced to leave his homeland, Rakoczi sought refuge in the Ottoman Empire and lived securely in a house in Tekirdağ until his passing in 1735.

The house on Barbaros Street, transformed into a museum by the Hungarian government in 1932, attracts numerous Hungarian visitors as well as local tourists.