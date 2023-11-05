World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, known for his soul-stirring voice and heartfelt messages of peace, gathered with the press in Istanbul on Nov. 4 ahead of his highly anticipated concert scheduled for June 8. Bocelli, whose concert tickets sell out months in advance for arenas hosting tens of thousands of fans, shared his thoughts on war, music, and the power of unity during the press conference.

Expressing his views on the current global situation, Bocelli delivered poignant messages of peace. "Music speaks to the human soul and influences it profoundly. If my voice and music can contribute to further improving the world's current conditions, I am more than willing to give up my voice. War, in my opinion, is the most foolish thing. Aside from its horrors, it is humanity's mistake," he remarked passionately.

Known as the "Maestro of Records," Andrea Bocelli has broken attendance records in numerous countries with his concerts. (Photo courtesy of PGM)

Bocelli, accompanied by his wife and Deputy President of the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, Veronica Berti Bocelli, emphasized the importance of music in bringing people together. "I can feel the excitement in all of you. Music becomes a unifying force. I am doing my best to make it happen. In this latest album, two very important voices in my life accompanied me: my son Matteo, a young voice, and my daughter Virginia. I am grateful to my family for their contribution to this album. It became the soundtrack of Christmas for me," he shared.

The press conference was held at Feriye Palace, where Bocelli expressed his gratitude to the journalists, acknowledging the unique thrill of performing in large stadiums. "Addressing a high number of spectators brings a different kind of excitement. Maximizing the acoustics can be challenging, so we will make all the necessary preparations. The voice is a gift from God, but I also work hard to hone my skills. Türkiye is beautiful, and Istanbul is no exception. Words fall short of describing it. I feel fortunate," he added.

World-renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli gathered with the press in Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 4, 2023. (Photo courtesy of PGM)

Known as the "Maestro of Records," Andrea Bocelli has broken attendance records in numerous countries with his concerts, dazzling audiences with his unique blend of classical arias and international hits. His illustrious career includes six Grammy Award nominations and six Latin Grammy Award nominations. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Besides his musical achievements, Bocelli is a dedicated philanthropist, actively involved in charitable endeavors through the Andrea Bocelli Foundation. The foundation has undertaken significant projects in distant countries like Haiti, focusing on the transformative power of music in education. Bocelli's commitment to philanthropy reflects his belief in the ability of music to heal the world.