This week in Istanbul, art lovers are in for a treat as the city offers a rich variety of concerts, exhibitions and theater performances. The cultural calendar is bustling, inviting locals and visitors alike to experience the vibrant creative scene.

At the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM), film enthusiasts can catch screenings at the Yeşilçam Cinema. From Aug. 4 to 7, the movie "Ölü Mevsim" ("Dead Season") directed by Doğuş Algün, will be shown, followed by "Yaz Işığı" ("Summer Light") by Kerem Kuşçu from Aug. 8 through 10. Meanwhile, Zorlu PSM’s Vestel Amphitheater presents the film "Leo today," and on Aug. 9, the stage will be set for a live performance by musician Ari Barokas.

The theater scene also shines this week with the play Sevgili Arsız Ölüm Dirmit ("Dear Shameless Death, Dirmit"), which brings to life the story of a large family migrating from the countryside to the city, seen through the eyes of Dirmit, the family’s youngest daughter. This poignant performance will take place tomorrow at Maximum Uniq Open Air Theater.

Music fans can look forward to the beloved Turkish pop singer Erol Evgin performing at the same venue on Aug. 9. Additionally, the well-known band Ayna will perform on Aug. 8 and musician Bora Hışır is scheduled to take the stage at IF Performance Hall Beşiktaş on Aug. 10.

Art exhibitions across the city are equally captivating. The Galata Tower’s third floor is home to "Hezarfen'den Beri Aynı Ruhla" (“In the Same Spirit Since Hezarfen”). This historical exhibition, which runs until Oct. 1, reflects Türkiye’s rich cultural heritage. At Galeri Eyüpsultan, visitors can explore "10 Miras" (10 Heritage), showcasing ceramic works by Ayşegül Konakçı and her students.

Salt Beyoğlu hosts Anadolu’nun Bitki Mirası (Anatolia’s Plant Heritage), a botanical illustration exhibition showcasing the region’s diverse flora, on display until Aug. 10. Meanwhile, the Atatürk Cultural Center is displaying standout photos from the Turkey Mobile Photography Awards (TMPA) 2025, featuring selected works from over 4,600 submissions worldwide, open until Aug. 15.

For those interested in contemporary art, the Istanbul Bilgi University’s Santralistanbul Energy Museum offers Istanbul’un Aydınlık 100’ü (Istanbul’s Bright 100) exhibition through Nov. 21. Istanbul Modern presents "Ufuk Çizgisinden Öteye" ("Beyond the Horizon"), a sweeping retrospective of the works of Ömer Uluç, available until Dec. 12. Salt Galata hosts "Karanlık Dünya" ("Dark World"), an evocative exhibition curated by Gülce Özkara, open through Dec. 14.

Meşher invites visitors to explore "Hikaye Istanbul’da Geçiyor" ("The Story Unfolds in Istanbul"), a collection featuring diverse representations of the city spanning from the 16th century to the present, on display until Jan. 18, 2026. Finally, Arter’s group exhibition "Basınç Altında Suyun Üstünde" ("Under Pressure Above Water") presents 33 works in painting, sculpture and photography, open until Jan. 11, 2026.