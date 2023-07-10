If you haven’t heard of MFÖ and listened to their songs, never mind watching them perform live, then I am sad to say you are at a loss. MFÖ is one of the most beloved music groups to ever exist in Türkiye and their blend of rock and pop with meaningful lyrics depicting the sensitive emotions of this culture transcends any borders. MFÖ consists of three skilled musicians, Mazhar Alanson, Fuat Güner and Özkan Uğur, hence the name MFÖ, consisting of the first letter of the three musicians’ names. While, like the Beatles, everyone has their own personal favorite member; I would venture to guess that for most, that name would be the band’s lanky, long-haired and extremely endearing bassist Özkan Uğur.

You see, Özkan Uğur had Lajoie de vivre about him that resonated in his onstage and screen performances. He was funny, happy and wild, yet also emotional. But most of all, he brought the stage to life. He would inspire the audience to sing along to his performances and especially when he would take center stage and the microphone as the vocalist of a number of signature songs he performed magnificently, such as "Ali Desidero" and "Sude."

Even though the band first formed in 1971, they continued to perform live concerts, including last summer, which, if you do the math, means they had been performing for over 50 years. One of their highlights was their summer performance at the Ancient Theater in Bodrum, which I, fortunately, had the opportunity to witness multiple times. I can honestly say Uğur was the most enjoyable performer I have ever witnessed and would bring the audience to life as he egged us on to repeat the sounds he would make that indeed surpassed words.

With 11 studio albums, MFÖ also contended for Türkiye twice in the Eurovision Song Contest with "Diday Diday Day" in 1985 and "Sufi" in 1988. The group also received Türkiye’s Presidency Culture and Arts Grand Award in 2019. Özkan Uğur has also graced the screens as a number of beloved characters in nearly 30 productions; however, his stint in the comedic sci-fi “G.O.R.A.” film series is certainly the most hilarious and he also wrote the song "Olduramadım" for the film’s soundtrack. Uğur also starred in the series documentary about the band MFÖ called “Ele Güne Karşı.”

Alas, Türkiye is mourning the loss of this great musician, who passed away on Saturday, July 7, at 69, after battling lymphatic cancer for nearly a decade. The first official announcement of his death was made by Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, who referenced the musician’s friendly and open-heartedness in a statement that read, “We will never forget his voice.” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also announced the musician and actor’s death, recalling his recipient of the state’s highest award in the arts and offering his condolences to Uğur’s family and the entire performing arts community.

Özkan Uğur’s funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 11, starting in front of the AKM building in Taksim at 11 a.m., with the noon prayer ceremony to be held at Taksim Mosque followed by the artists’ burial at Karacaahmet Cemetery in Üsküdar.

MFÖ’s Top 10

'Ele Güne Karşı Yapayalnız'

“All alone for all the world to see” is the translation of this 1984 song about a breakup and subsequent heartbreak. This one pays at the heart’s strings and is arguably the band’s most famous song and the title track of their most popular album. It is also the name of the documentary series that depicts the band throughout their career.

'Güllerin Içinden'

“Come out from amongst the roses” is the meaning of the title of what is considered the band’s most romantic song. It was also released in 1984 and since then has become a popular wedding song for its lyrics that repeat the title phrase followed “and run toward me.”

'Bu Sabah Yağmur Var Istanbulda'

One of the group’s most melancholy songs is “There is rain this morning in Istanbul.” The lyrics continue, “my eyes are filling up with tears, and I don’t know why...” It’s also from their 1984 album of back-to-back hits.

'Sarı Laleler'

“Yellow Tulips” is the name of this 2006 hit that has transformed the flowers into a symbol of love for the Türks as the song’s lyrics say, “I bought you yellow tulips from the flower market.”

'Bodrum'

The chorus to this 1984 hit and ode to the country’s most popular holiday town goes, “How can I explain, where do I start, how many people were back then and how many of us are still left? Bodrum, Bodrum.”

'Ali Desidero'

This 1990 song from the album “Geldiler” is a hilarious take on a sad story of a guy named Ali, who tried to ask a girl out, but it didn’t go well. This is one that Özkan Uğur performs delightfully.

'Sude'

"Sude" is another Özkan Uğur special and seems perfectly fit to his character onstage as the 1990 song is made of lyrics that actually make no sense and are mainly a round of sounds that, when performed, the comedic musician would have the audience repeat to him.

'Yalnızlık Ömür Boyu'

Another melancholic one, this 1984 hit entitled “Loneliness is Forever,” talks about the truth that even if we are in a loving relationship, we are still and will always be alone.

'Vurgun Yedim'

From the band’s 2006 album AGU, “Vurgun Yedim,” translated into “I took a hit,” is a painful ballad about how it feels to be hurt by love.

'Hep Yaşın 19'

This playful hit from the band’s eponymous 2011 album Ve MFÖ is a love song for someone who seems stuck at 19. If anything, it characterizes the beloved Özkan Uğur, who will always remain his young heart self in our memories of him.