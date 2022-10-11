The official trailer of "Wednesday," directed and executive produced by the horror master Tim Burton was released at the Empire Stage panel. The event was held as part of New York Comic Con as coming-of-age supernatural comedy "The Addams Family" fans enthusiastically wait for the series.

Everyone's favorite goth family couldn't be created by none other but Tim Burton, the ultimate gothic blockbuster with his distinct style of "Burtonesque."

As seen in the trailer, the series will revolve around Wednesday Addams who will try to master her newfound psychic talent, prevent a bloody spree of murders that terrorized the town, and solve a supernatural mystery involving her parents 25 years ago, living through all the cliches that you can expect in a series.

Moreover, while doing all this, she will try to find her way in the new and chaotic relationships he has established at Nevermore Academy. The series will be released on Oct. 23.

Wednesday. (L to R) Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Adams in episode 101 of "Wednesday." (Photo courtesy of Netflix)

The panel was attended by Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Luis Guzman, series executives Al Gough and Miles Millar, as well as Fred Armisen, who gave life to the character of Uncle Fester in the series.