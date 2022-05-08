Anatolia has always hosted many important roads that connect trade routes and distant territories to each other, making it possible for different civilizations and cultures to meet. Some routes of the region crossed cities, mountains and hills from the east to the west, or vice versa, and offered different views to travelers throughout history. During the Seljuk state, there was a significant route from the capital Konya to the Mediterranean region which featured many caravanserais for its travelers. This route passed by Taşağıl, Kargı Inn, Beldibi Inn, Atizi, Çaltıkuyu, Gelintaşı and Demirkapı, respectively and reached Tol Inn on the Eynif plain, which is located in modern-day Antalya province’s Ibradı district. Also known as Tol Han, it was the main resting stop for caravans before crossing the Taurus Mountains and passing from the Mediterranean to Anatolia.

Archaic city of Antalya and its caravanserai

In addition to being the center of tourism today, Antalya was also an important city back then since it was the intersection point of trade routes throughout history. It is one of the archaic cities of the Mediterranean.

Antalya was connected to the central Anatolia region via Kesikbeli. Kesikbeli road was a mountain pass that linked the Alanya, Manavgat and Antalya regions to the Beyşehir region from the west of Ibradı. Kesikbeli was a route that crossed the Taurus Mountains through the Demirkapı pass. Therefore, it used to connect Antalya and Konya during the Seljuk period.

A view from Tol Inn, Antalya, southern Turkey. (Courtesy of the Ormana Municipality website)

There were 11 caravanserais in total between Antalya’s Kesikbeli and Konya’s Beyşehir in the days of yore. As these caravanserais served people on the route that connected the capital city Konya to the Antalya and Alanya piers, which were one of the most popular trade centers in Anatolia, they held great importance for the Seljuk Empire. Accordingly, the Rum Seljuk Sultanate paid attention to building comfortable caravanserais in order to ensure the safe circulation of the goods they produced and imported, and to provide the caravans and people with safety and accommodation.

Although the caravanserais were originally built for military purposes, with the increasing importance of trade, the purpose of their use turned into accommodation in time. These buildings, which were constructed at regular intervals on the major trade routes, were the only safe accommodation for travelers and merchants. And on the Eynif plain in Antalya, Tol Inn was welcoming passengers in the days of the Seljuks.

Tol Inn and architectural structure

The lush Eynif plain stretches over the Taurus Mountains, which sharply separate the Mediterranean and Anatolia. The plain, which draws attention with its yılkı horses, or Anatolian free-roaming horses, today, was on an important trade route at the time. For this reason, it is possible to see the ruins of other caravanserais on the Eynif plain.

The remains of Tol Inn are the most attention-grabbing among others. Since this small caravanserai on the Eynif plain was destroyed to a large extent, its epitaph could not be found. However, it is known that Tol Inn was a caravanserai built during the Seljuk period in the first half of the 13th century.

The caravanserai, which has a structure with five sahns (a courtyard in Islamic architecture), extends in the east-west direction. The two outermost sahns and the central sahn are wide and the two sahns in between them are narrow.

The monumental door with a low arch on the eastern side is the entrance to the caravanserai. Its jambs are made of cut stone and its low arch is among the remains of the caravanserai that have survived to the present day. Almost half of the crown gate is buried in the ground.

The outer body walls of the building have survived to the present day. Three triangular support towers are located on the south and north sides and two on the east side. There are also towers on either side of the door on the west side that reach the roof level.

With its architectural structure and open and closed courtyards, Tol Inn belongs to a group of concentric inns gathered in one place.

A view from Tol Inn, Antalya, southern Turkey. (Courtesy of Semerkand'dan Bosnaya website)

How to go?

Tol Inn is located near Başlar village of the Ibradı district of Antalya. After reaching Antalya by plane or otherwise, you can go to the village of Başlar by car, then continue on the flat Eynif plain to reach the inn. Especially in rainy weather, it will be helpful to watch out for swamps.

When you visit the ruins of Tol Inn, close your eyes for a moment and imagine being a passenger staying in a caravanserai in the past.