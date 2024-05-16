The clocks in the Topkapı Palace clock collection are currently undergoing restoration by the Directorate of National Palaces.

Two large English-made clocks bearing the signatures of "James Newton" and "Markwick Markham & Perigal," specially produced for the Ottoman palace, are being restored in the National Palaces Calligraphy Workshop and will once again be exhibited at the historic site.

These clocks, known as Ottoman Bazaar Clocks, are adorned with wooden cases embellished with brass inlay, vine leaf overlay, gold leaf, oil paint landscapes and flower motifs, standing out with their domed forms crafted in consideration of Ottoman cultural aesthetics. However, there is no information available regarding the intended recipients or the purpose of these clocks.

"Our artifacts will be presented to visitors in the near future," stated Ünal Tanrıverdi, head of the National Palaces Clock and Musical Instruments Collection, in a statement to Anadolu Agency (AA) regarding the restoration.

Tanrıverdi emphasized the significance of measuring and recording time as one of the greatest endeavors of every civilization. He highlighted the importance of measuring time in Ottoman society for tracking and recording prayer times, stating: "The clocks produced have become a place where design and decorations meet with precision, almost as if representing the intersection of time and science. Indeed, the National Palace clock collection holds an important place in world horology both in terms of its mechanical components and its artistic values. These pieces, dating back to the 18th century, English in origin, with penwork decoration on wooden surfaces, are currently being maintained and repaired by restorers called 'nakkaş.' Our artisanal pieces will be presented to visitors in the near future."

Tanrıverdi indicated that the clocks were produced for the Ottoman market, mentioning that these dome-covered clocks with musical mechanisms playing Turkish music were widely used in the Ottoman Empire during the 18th and 19th centuries.

"We ensure aesthetic integrity with reversible paints," stated Demet Buldu, a calligrapher, emphasizing their conservation efforts to prolong the lifespan of rare artifacts in the palace collection. "After identifying the materials and issues in the artwork, we proceed with photography and documentation. Once we determine the factors damaging the artifact, we carry out conservation using the most suitable materials."

Buldu underscored that they do not interfere with the original designs during the conservation process, only preventing aesthetic deterioration on the surface: "We are currently working on an English seat clock signed by James Newton, adorned with flowers in a naturalistic style, and also equipped with a music mechanism."