The Darphane-i Âmire, the historic Ottoman Imperial Mint in the first courtyard of Topkapı Palace, has been transformed into a cultural hub following an extensive restoration. The complex now houses five specialized museums across 17 historic buildings, showcasing 10,300 artifacts, from a 1,500-year-old arms collection and centuries-old porcelain to Ottoman calligraphy, maps and industrial equipment.

The Directorate of National Palaces has completed an extensive restoration and museum development project at Darphane-i Âmire, one of Topkapı Palace’s historic production centers. Long neglected, the complex had fallen into disrepair, with some buildings collapsing and roofs caving in. The structures have now been restored and repurposed while preserving their original architecture.

The historic buildings, once used for minting coins for the Ottoman Empire, have been turned into five museums housing outstanding pieces from the National Palaces collections. Yasin Yıldız, head of the National Palaces Directorate, briefed journalists on the restoration at Topkapı Palace.

New identity

The foundations of the Darphane-i Âmire complex date to construction works carried out in 1727. The site acquired its present appearance through expansion projects during the reign of Sultan Mahmud II, witnessing the evolution of production technologies throughout the Ottoman era.

Following the transfer of Topkapı Palace to the Directorate of National Palaces in 2019, the buildings underwent extensive restoration. They are now reopening to visitors with new museum functions.

The National Palaces Porcelain Museum, Calligraphy Museum, Imperial Arms Museum, Mint Museum, Industrial Equipments and Map Museum bring together diverse collections across the Darphane-i Âmire complex. The selection comprises approximately 5,000 porcelain pieces, 2,000 calligraphy works, 2,500 weapons, 500 industrial objects and 110 maps, reflecting the breadth of the palace collections across art, science, military history and production.

The artifacts are displayed in specially designed showcases and thematic exhibition spaces integrated into the historic buildings.

7 centuries of porcelain

Housed in Building No. 13 of the Darphane-i Âmire complex, the Porcelain Museum features 19 exhibition galleries. Its collection spans the 13th to the 20th centuries, bringing together works from major porcelain-producing centers, including China, Japan, Germany, Austria and France.

Reflecting the dining and presentation traditions of the Ottoman palaces, the porcelain pieces are organized by their places of production and historical periods. Alongside works going on display for the first time, the museum features well-known examples from the literature, allowing visitors to trace the technical and aesthetic evolution of porcelain art in Asia and Europe.

17 historical buildings

“We are looking at a very important group of historic buildings on a site covering approximately 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres), consisting of exactly 17 buildings,” Yıldız said.

He explained that the complex was built when the Ottoman mint was moved to the gardens of Topkapı Palace. After minting operations were relocated in the second half of the 20th century, the site fell out of use and came under the management of various institutions. While some buildings were occasionally used, others remained neglected.

“Preserving, restoring and maintaining historic heritage is genuinely difficult and expensive,” Yıldız said, noting that institutions do not always have equal resources to carry out such work.

He said a long-term project was launched with contributions from leading scholars in Türkiye. In 2019, the Darphane district was placed under the Directorate of National Palaces alongside Topkapı Palace.

The complex encompasses more than its 17 buildings, Yıldız added, pointing to its streets, squares and passageways, which together form a cohesive historic setting.

Works of calligraphy on display at the Darphane-i Âmire Calligraphy Museum at Topkapı Palace, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 20, 2026. (AA Photo)

World-class collections

The Directorate of National Palaces holds 375,000 movable artifacts in its inventory, Yıldız said, adding that its collections are comparable in scale to those of leading museums around the world.

Of these objects, 200,000 are housed at Topkapı Palace. The new Darphane museums, together with several galleries set to open soon, will help the institution meet internationally accepted exhibition standards, he said.

Museums are generally expected to display around 10% of their total collections at any given time, Yıldız explained, while other objects are periodically taken off display to allow them to rest, depending on their nature and preservation needs.

He cited the Piri Reis map and the Kaftans Gallery as examples of collections that are rotated regularly.

“This is why collections need to be rotated. With the new museums, we believe we have reached these accepted thresholds, which is extremely gratifying,” he said.

Yıldız said President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan would officially inaugurate the complex on Sunday. Admission to the new museums will be included in the Topkapı Palace ticket, allowing both domestic and international visitors to explore them with a standard palace admission ticket.

The project also benefited from input from international curators, Yıldız said, singling out Princess Akiko of Japan, who has visited the site on several occasions and shared her views during those visits.

Following the inauguration ceremony, the complex will open to visitors on Sunday. For approximately the first month, access will be through the main Imperial Gate, or Bab-ı Hümayun. A second entrance opposite the Istanbul Archaeological Museums will subsequently open, making the complex more accessible to Istanbul residents.

Home for 5 collections

Yıldız said the restoration had created exceptional exhibition spaces for five distinguished collections across the 17 buildings.

Previously, the institution had lacked a space large enough to display its porcelain collection as a cohesive whole. The new Porcelain Museum, spread across 19 galleries, houses 5,300 pieces, ranging from Chinese porcelain to works displayed in the Istanbul and Yıldız galleries. Together, the galleries showcase important examples of porcelain craftsmanship from around the world.

The neighboring Calligraphy Museum is another major addition, Yıldız said, describing Topkapı Palace’s calligraphy collection as one of international significance. The museum, housed in Buildings Nos. 2 and 4, will display 2,000 works by some of the greatest masters of the art.

A view of the arms collection at the Darphane-i Âmire complex at Topkapı Palace, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 20, 2026. (AA Photo)

1,500 years of arms history

The arms collection is among the most significant museums in the Darphane complex, Yıldız said.

The site also has a historical connection to Hagia Irene, a nearby church where weapons were first exhibited as a museum collection during the Ottoman period. The new museum, he said, continues that tradition.

Its collection of 2,500 objects spans approximately 1,500 years, from swords associated with the Companions of the Prophet Muhammad to 20th-century blades.

The machinery once used at the mint is also important to Türkiye’s industrial history. Around 500 machines and industrial objects have been restored and are now displayed across five galleries, Yıldız said.

Historic coins on display at the Darphane-i Âmire complex at Topkapı Palace, Istanbul, Türkiye, Oct. 20, 2026. (AA Photo)

10,300 artifacts on display

Yıldız also highlighted the map collection, noting that maps have often been underrepresented in Türkiye’s museums despite their historical significance.

The Directorate of National Palaces holds nearly 3,000 maps, including 1,500 in the Yıldız Palace Library. A selection is now on display at the Darphane Map Museum.

The five museum collections feature a total of 10,300 artifacts, Yıldız said. The complex will also house two permanent art galleries dedicated to independent artists, providing space for temporary exhibitions alongside the permanent museum displays.

Another major addition is the National Palaces Research Center, which will give visitors and researchers access to specialist libraries and digital resources, including materials related to Topkapı Palace.

The center is intended to strengthen access to the institution’s research collections and support further study of the palace’s rich historical heritage.