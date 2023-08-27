How can one architect single-handedly transform an entire city's silhouette? Barcelona, thanks to Gaudi, has become nothing short of a fairy tale realm. As a pioneer of the art nouveau movement in Spain, Gaudi found inspiration in nature, famously stating, "The tree outside my workshop is my professor."

Gaudi's designs ingeniously imitate one of the most accessible concepts: nature. In doing so, he has embedded intricate details within his works, rendering himself a master beyond replication. His fantastical, enchanting and magnificent creations, adorned with symbolic subtleties, enhance the delight of exploring Barcelona.

Gaudi's masterpieces, including Casa Vicens, Park Güell, Casa Mila, Casa Batllo, Colonia Güell Crypt and La Sagrada Familia, eagerly await discovery throughout Barcelona.

La Sagrada Familia

A visit to this structure reveals that it remains partially under construction; however, the visionary architect behind it is none other than Antoni Gaudi. Yet, an intriguing detail surrounds its history: Gaudi was not the first or last architect to contribute to the project since its inception in 1882. Gaudi took over the project from another architect, but unfortunately, he couldn't complete it before his passing.

An anecdotal version of his death suggests that Gaudi was struck by a tram while walking backward to admire his creation from a distance. Mistaken for a homeless person due to his tattered clothes, he didn't receive immediate aid, and he passed away shortly after. Regardless of the accuracy of the story, Gaudi's lack of attention to his attire never translated into his monumental works. His designs are infused with meticulous craftsmanship both internally and externally.

A view from Park Güell, Barcelona, Spain, Sept. 13, 2016. (Shutterstock Photo)

Casa Batllo

Commissioned by Joseph Batllo and famously known as the "House of Bones," this residence stands as one of Gaudi's most captivating creations. Unlike his other works, Gaudi did not build this house from scratch. The tale begins with prominent businessperson Joseph Batllo acquiring the house but finding it lacking in grandeur. He turned to Gaudi to transform the house into a fairytale-like wonder, and that's precisely what Gaudi accomplished.

Through the use of striking details – colorful broken ceramic tiles on the façade, bone-like columns, balcony railings resembling masks or skulls and dragonesque rooftops – the house became a true masterpiece.

Casa Mila

Situated near Casa Batllo, Casa Mila was commissioned by Pere Mila, another businessperson enamored by Batllo's transformation. Gaudi's creation, resembling undulating waves, earned the nickname "Stone Quarry" initially due to its divergence from contemporary architectural norms.

Despite this, Casa Mila has achieved UNESCO World Heritage status, standing as a testament to Gaudi's boundless imagination. The rooftop, adorned with statues, and the unconventional chimney design contribute to the structure's uniqueness.

The famous Gaudi lizard at Park Güell in Barcelona, Spain, June 23, 2012. (Shutterstock Photo)

Park Güell

Eusebi Güell, a royal figure of his time, enlisted Gaudi to create a small city in Barcelona inspired by a project he saw in the U.K. where a park and city merged seamlessly. Güell envisioned a haven for the wealthy and noble. The construction of this city, featuring 60 houses, began in 1900 but halted in 1914, leaving it unfinished.

Park Güell's notable structures include the houses at the main entrance, resembling Hansel and Gretel, inspired by fairy tales. Gaudi used these buildings to serve as security and waiting areas. The symbolism, like the patron Saint George's Cross of the U.K. and the poisonous mushroom figure representing evil, is deeply embedded in Gaudi's designs.

As Gaudi's designs took root, he recognized the absence of straight lines in nature, prompting him to infuse his works with curved and wavy lines. Moreover, Gaudi frequently employed ceramic elements in his designs, using "trencadis," a technique where recycled, broken ceramic pieces were used to decorate structures. Despite his intention to reduce costs, this technique turned out to be more expensive due to the intricate manual assembly.

Beyond the highlighted works, Park Güell features various sections and details that immerse visitors in a fairy-tale atmosphere while offering deeper insights into Antoni Gaudi's artistic genius.