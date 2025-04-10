Beyoğlu Municipality recently hosted the opening of the "Tarihin İzleri" ("Traces of History") art exhibition, bringing together art lovers at the 6th Daire Art Gallery.

During the opening speech, Beyoğlu Mayor Inan Güney emphasized the district's historical significance, stating: "Every street in Beyoğlu holds the legacy of artists, musicians and writers spanning thousands of years. For this reason, we embrace not only the present but also the heritage of the past. Together, we will carry this legacy into the future."

The exhibition, marking the 10th solo show of artist Şerife Altunbaş, was officially launched at the gallery. The opening ceremony was attended by Güney, artist Şerife Altunbaş, curator Yeşer Yelmez and a large group of art enthusiasts. The exhibited works, capturing the essence of life and transferring onto canvas, will remain on display until April 25, 2025, allowing visitors to connect with traces of the past.

In his opening speech, Güney reflected on the special journey they were embarking on in Beyoğlu, saying: "Today, we embark on a journey through time, tracing the forgotten yet truly valuable moments, the threads of history woven with colors and textures. Altunbaş, under the curation of Yeşer Yelmez, invites us to this journey through the 'Traces of History' exhibition. It brings together the marks of the past with the colors of today. When we first took office, one of the first things we felt was that Beyoğlu needed to breathe through art again. Beyoğlu is the heart of artistic expression. Every street here carries the legacy of artists, musicians and writers from thousands of years ago. That’s why we embrace not only the present but also the heritage of the past. Together, we will carry this legacy forward."

Beyoğlu Mayor Inan Güney and visitors explore the "Traces of History" exhibition at the 6th Daire Art Gallery, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 9, 2025. (AA Photo)

Altunbaş expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to the exhibition, stating: "My family, friends and supporters, I am thankful for all of you. As long as I live, I will continue to create and develop art. I thank you for your interest in the exhibition."

Journey through lost civilizations

Curator Yeşer Yelmez described the exhibition as a journey through memory, saying: "In this exhibition, we tried to create a memory journey from the past to the present. You will witness historical figures, forgotten civilizations and lost figures brought to life again through the artist's powerful technique. The 'Traces of History' exhibition is, in fact, a call to make the lost visible again."

The exhibition offers art lovers an emotional journey through time, shaped by forgotten memories, historical textures and traditional motifs. Altunbaş's work establishes an aesthetic bridge to the past, not only evoking nostalgia but also offering a powerful narrative that carries our rich cultural heritage into the future.

The "Traces of History" exhibition will be open for public viewing until April 25, 2025, offering visitors the chance to explore the profound connection between art and history.