The new season event for TRT's digital platform, Tabii, took place in Istanbul, gathering TRT management, high-ranking bureaucrats, artists and notable figures from the cultural, artistic and sports communities. The event was hosted by Cem Özer and Tuba Ünsal and showcased Tabii's highly anticipated original productions and the new seasons of popular series. It also emphasized Tabii's unique position as the only digital platform broadcasting UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League matches, signaling a new era in sports broadcasting.

In his speech, the director general of TRT, Mehmet Zahid Sobacı, highlighted the platform's commitment to producing content that adheres to ethical values while appealing to a wide range of ages and interests. He described the establishment of Tabii last May as a crucial step for both Türkiye and the billions globally whose stories remain unheard. Sobacı pointed out the current cultural landscape, dominated by content cartels that promote uniformity, making it essential for Tabii to champion authentic narratives.

Addressing the challenges within the digital realm, which often normalizes extremes and imposes specific values, Sobacı asserted that navigating this space requires an awareness of sensitivities, often leading creators to mold their narratives to fit external expectations. He emphasized the importance of defending fair representation in production and broadcasting, declaring Tabii a platform for clean, family-friendly content.

Sobacı also noted that since its inception, TRT has played a vital role in nurturing Türkiye's production ecosystem, with Tabii significantly contributing to this development. He proudly announced that Tabii has surpassed 6 million members in less than a year. The platform aims to enhance content diversity while maintaining artistic integrity to capture the audience's attention.

Looking ahead, Sobacı revealed plans for Tabii to expand internationally, addressing the growing global demand for Turkish productions. He expressed confidence that Tabii would effectively represent TRT and Türkiye itself on the international stage.

The new season promises a lineup of original productions that will resonate with viewers. Among the anticipated series are a dark comedy featuring Ahmet Kural and Selçuk Aydemir, an action series by Ozan Akbaba, a story about a banker torn between his conscience and career and a comedy led by Cem Gelinoğlu. Additionally, popular existing shows will return for new seasons, along with the opportunity for fans to follow prestigious European football tournaments on the platform.

During the event, several actors and actresses shared their thoughts on Tabii. Ahmet Kural expressed his excitement about being part of a project that showcases authentic Turkish narratives, stating, "Tabii is a platform where our stories can truly shine." Selçuk Aydemir emphasized the creative freedom that Tabii provides, saying, "It's refreshing to work with a platform that values originality and depth in storytelling." Cem Gelinoğlu added, "I'm thrilled to be a part of this new wave of Turkish content that has the potential to reach audiences worldwide."

In this new phase, Tabii offers two viewing options. The free version provides access to TRT channels' live broadcasts and archived content with advertisements. The premium subscription offers ad-free access to over 30 original productions, all UEFA Champions League matches, classic TRT series and high-quality documentaries. This package also includes features like offline viewing and the ability to rewind live broadcasts.