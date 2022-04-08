Constructed without a single nail, Göğceli Mosque in Samsun, northern Turkey is standing the test of time.

The mosque is one of the most important examples of the "kurt boğazı" (wolf throat) construction technique and was built elevated 70 centimeters (27 inches) from the ground to avoid damaging dampness, allowing the structure to survive until today. In addition, its floors have been designed to endure earthquakes.

When using this technique, which essentially entails building a wooden carcass, the craftsperson spends a long period of time understanding which materials are abundant in the region. Once that is determined, construction begins in a way that consciously avoids disrupting the natural look of the settlement. No nails are used during the process.

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Adnan Ipekdal in Göğceli Mosque, the oldest surviving wooden mosque, the Çarşamba district, Samsun, Turkey, April 8, 2022. (AA Photo)

Provincial Culture and Tourism Director Adnan Ipekdal told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the Göğceli Mosque can be described as the pride of Anatolia.

Noting that locals refer to the structure as "the mosque without nails," Ipekdal said: "As a result of scientific investigations, it has been proven that the mosque was built in 1206. However, the mosque contains a sign of date from the Hijri calendar that it may be constructed around the 1200s."

"The classical wooden carcass technique used during the construction is also seen in the artifacts we have uncovered during the Hittite Oymaağaç excavation in the Vezirköprü district," he added.

"If we are to reify the 800-year history, this mosque is one year older than Mevlana, the Anatolian mystic, poet, and the father of the Mevlevi Order. When we talk about people who live long, we say that 'They have seen three sultans and numerous presidents,'" Ipekdal said.

"In this vein, Göğceli Mosque has seen 10 Seljuk leaders, 36 Ottoman sultans and 12 presidents of the Republic of Turkey. Turkish poet Ahmet Hamdi Tanpınar uses a line in his 'Time in Bursa' poem, 'We heard the sweet music of the Holy Quran, the sound coming from the ancient tiles.' In this mosque we also hear the same sound coming from 800-year-old tiles," he said.

Highlighting that madder, a plant from which a red pigment is obtained, was used in the motifs, Ipekdal said that the academic studies revealed that the decorations on the interior of the mosque's dome belonged to a period later than its construction. Even though it was constructed in the Seljuk period, it has decorations belonging to the Ottoman period.

Ipekdal also said there is a rumor that the mosque's columns are slipping toward qibla, the direction of the Kaaba.

The mosque provides an important advantage to the city in terms of faith tourism.

"Our Samsun is the richest province of Turkey in wooden mosques. Göğceli Mosque is the oldest surviving wooden mosque. We commemorate our ancestors who gave us this place of worship as a gift."