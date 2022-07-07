The century-old gates of Selimiye Mosque in northwestern Turkey's Edirne province are undergoing extensive restoration under the guidance of the General Directorate of Foundations.

The pinnacle temple of Turkish-Islamic architecture, Selimiye Mosque's historic doors were made with the "kündekari" technique, which is a decorative art method consisting of interlocked geometrical pieces. This technique minimizes the damage often caused by temperature changes and moisture over time.

Selimiye Mosque is the oeuvre of Mimar Sinan, the greatest architect of the Ottoman Empire.

The doors, one side of which is about 4 meters (13 feet) high and weighing 250 kilograms (550 pounds), were removed from their hinges and moved to the carpentry room created in the outer courtyard. Also, the metal parts on the doors such as hinges, rosettes, locks and hooks will be repainted by the project after the damage caused by corrosion is removed. The missing metal parts will be also replaced.

After repairing the damage caused by abrasion and rot, the doors will be sprayed with a solvent to deter insect pests and then shellacked.

Edirne Foundations Regional Director Ali Mehmetçik Oğuz told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the structural features of Selimiye as well as the works inside of the mosque enhance its value.

Pointing out that one of the elements that make the structure stand out is the kündekari doors made without using even a single nail, Oğuz stated that the doors have been preserved and the conservation process has begun.

"Wood is subject to deformation from moisture over time. Necessary interventions are made to these in line with our restoration project. In addition, insects and maggots are other factors that damage the wooden material. To protect against these factors, the doors will also be sprayed with pest deterrents."