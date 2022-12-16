Sıddık Korkutata, 52, a muralist living in Sakarya, has been working on interior decorations of mosques in various cities of Türkiye, adorning the holy places of worship with Seljuk and Ottoman motifs for 30 years.

Embroidering the motifs with utmost attention like lacework, Korkutata strives to preserve Turkish-Islamic culture for future generations.

Currently continuing his work in Sakarya's Kadriye Binek Mosque, Korkutata's work decorates several mosques in Kocaeli, Yalova, Kayseri and Istanbul.

Sıddık Korkutata works on a mural in a mosque in Sakarya province, Türkiye, Dec. 15, 2022. (AA Photo)

Speaking with Anadolu Agency (AA), Korkutata explained that he has been working in detail both in Türkiye and abroad for 30 years. "When we first enter mosques, we first look at the architecture, we design where and what we will do in our minds, we draw the dimensions and apply our project on paper and apply it on the wall. We work in millimeters with pencil brushes," he said.

Explaining that he works with Ottoman and Seljuk motifs, he said, "30 years ago, when I was working in a mosque, I observed the masters and fell in love with this profession and I have worked in mosques since then."

Korkutata noted that he continues to work on products such as wood, tile and polyester in his workshops in Istanbul. He is trying to contribute to the promotion and revival of murals by participating in fairs held in various provinces of Türkiye.