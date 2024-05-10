Rock star Haluk Levent, the president of the independent aid organization AHBAP, spoke out against Israel's attacks on Gaza, addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "How can you justify the killing of more than 10,000 children?" at a United Nations Civil Society Organizations meeting.

Levent spoke at the meeting held in the capital of Kenya, Nairobi.

Drawing attention to the children of Gaza in his speech, Levent said: "Today, I bring you greetings from our beautiful country Türkiye. I am here not only as a rock singer but also as the founder and president of the charity organization AHBAP. I came here to share some projects and proposals with you, but this morning, I learned that more than 600,000 children in Gaza are in great danger."

Levent noted that they tried to deliver aid to Gaza as the AHBAP association but faced many difficulties.

Levent also emphasized that more than 100 U.N. workers lost their lives as a result of Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Stating his condemnation of the Israeli government for this persecution and humanitarian crisis, Levent said, "I stand in solidarity with American and French students, including the Jewish community opposed to war, protesting the war in Gaza."