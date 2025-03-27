The film "HisTroy," written by Troy Museum Director Rıdvan Gölcük and directed and produced by Ülkü Sönmez, received an honorable mention at the Absurd Film Festival in Milan, Italy.

"HisTroy" is a unique cinematic work that plays with words and perspectives, unconventionally reinterpreting the history of Troy. Blending ancient epics, archaeology and pop culture, the film draws from Gölcük's field experience to present a fresh take on history with humor and poetry. Scenes such as Homer continuing to write "The Iliad" at the Troy excavation house or Aeneas embarking on his journey to Rome via a minibus inspired by a tourist’s T-shirt invite viewers on a whimsical journey between past and present.

Filmed at the Troy archaeological site and the Troy Museum, "HisTroy" merges the ancient atmosphere with modern cinematic techniques. Hakan Kumuk portrays Homer, Uğur Akgün takes on the role of Virgil and Anıl Imaca plays Aeneas. The film’s absurdist approach bridges historical figures with contemporary perspectives. Additionally, in a scene inside the famous wooden horse at Troy, Rıdvan Gölcük, Troy Excavation Director professor Rüstem Aslan and archaeologist Fecri Polat engage in a discussion about the intersection of mythology and archaeology, further enriching the film’s layered narrative.

Director and producer Ülkü Sönmez shared her vision for the film: "For me, 'HisTroy' was an attempt to dissolve the rigid boundaries of history through the magical realism of cinema. Rıdvan’s script transformed Troy from a mere archaeological site into a living character. Imagining Homer working on a laptop at the excavation house or Aeneas as a minibus passenger was not just an absurd comedic choice but a way to show how history exists in the present. Rıdvan’s deep connection to history was evident in every frame. For instance, depicting Homer debating archaeological findings with the excavation director or positioning Virgil as a modern writer created an ongoing dialogue between past and present. The spirit we felt in Troy made even the absurd elements of the script feel authentic. Our talented cast played a crucial role in balancing this vision. Hakan’s portrayal of Homer, with his ‘eccentric genius’ expression, made the character feel more relatable, like a neighbor who happens to be a poet. The award in Milan is not just a jury decision; it reflects the courage to tell a universal story. Knowing that audiences can feel the essence of Troy while smiling makes this journey meaningful. To me, 'HisTroy' is not about dusty pages of history but about humanity’s never-ending story."

Screenwriter and Troy Museum Director Rıdvan Gölcük also shared his thoughts: "'HisTroy' was not just a script for me; it was an effort to give voice to the silent flow of time in Troy using the language of today. History isn’t just faded pages – it comes alive through imagination, often in absurd and humorous ways. I envisioned Homer jotting down notes in an excavation house and Aeneas traveling to Rome on a minibus because the story of Troy is embedded in humanity’s collective memory. Telling it requires bending and even breaking the rules. Winning this award in Milan is not just a success but a recognition of creativity and courage. The jury’s appreciation of this ‘crazy’ perspective reaffirms that art has no limits. Without Ülkü Sönmez’s visionary direction and the outstanding performances of Hakan, Uğur and Anıl, this story could not have resonated so powerfully on screen. Every frame shot in Troy carried the spirit of ancient heroes. This project is not just a tribute to history but a dance with it. I believe 'HisTroy' will show audiences how delightful it can be to lose themselves in the labyrinth of history."

The Absurd Film Festival, held annually in Milan, is renowned for showcasing unconventional narratives and experimental cinema. HisTroy is set to be screened in Italy this April.