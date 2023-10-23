In collaboration with Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) and Turkuvaz Media Group's Lacivert, a literary magazine, an event titled "International Encounters" was organized in Budapest, featuring discussions on intriguing topics in literature, psychology and media with the participation of prominent figures from Türkiye.

Speakers at the event included Daily Sabah's Editor-in-Chief Ibrahim Altay, Lacivert's Editor-in-Chief Mustafa Akar and Clinical Psychologist Beyhan Budak with more than 350 participants, including Turkish and local representatives, as well as journalists from Türkiye.

During his presentation, Ibrahim Altay discussed the similarities between Turkish and Hungarian cultures in history, art, literature and music. He emphasized that YEE's activities in Hungary strengthen cultural relations between the two countries and underscored the importance of collaborations in the media sector.

Mustafa Akar expressed his enthusiasm: "Today, in the eloquent words of Yunus Emre, 'We have come to create hearts.' It was a meaningful event where we shared cultural topics we have covered in Lacivert with Turks abroad and individuals interested in Turkish culture. We are delighted to organize this event under the auspices of YEE."

Beyhan Budak emphasized the importance of events like this: "Sometimes people need someone to talk to. People living abroad want to meet others who understand their language and spirit. It is valuable to introduce our culture and bring people who share the same culture together. I feel very fortunate to be part of such a special event."

Mustafa Aydoğdu, coordinator of YEE in Budapest, highlighted the institute's mission to promote Turkish culture and language globally. "In our event, we discussed common values ​​of Turkish and Hungarian cultures in various fields such as literature, art and history. We not only introduce Turkish culture but also incorporate elements of Hungarian culture, enhancing the cultural interaction between the two countries," he said.

Ambassador Gülşen Karanis Ekşioğlu expressed her gratitude for the organization of the event and shared an anecdote, highlighting the challenges faced by people living abroad and the importance of supporting them during difficult times.