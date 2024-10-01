The recent passing of Güneri Cıvaoğlu, a renowned journalist, at the age of 85 – who had been receiving treatment for a brain hemorrhage at a hospital in Beşiktaş – has prompted an outpouring of condolences from various politicians, bureaucrats and journalists on social media.

Cıvaoğlu's funeral is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. It will begin with a ceremony at a location yet to be announced, after which the service will proceed to Teşvikiye Mosque.

Beginning his journalism career in the 1960s, Cıvaoğlu worked as a reporter for Akis magazine and Yeni Istanbul newspaper. He played a pivotal role in establishing TRT, where he led the morning news team.

Cıvaoğlu also studied economics at Strasbourg University and later served as the editor-in-chief of Tercüman newspaper. He held the position of editor-in-chief at Güneş newspaper and was a columnist for Sabah newspaper from 1986 to 1996.

After 1996, he continued his writing career and hosted a television program featuring guests from various sectors, showcasing his diverse interests and contributions to journalism.