The Turkish music community is in mourning following the untimely death of popular singer Volkan Konak.

Known for his distinctive voice and significant contributions to Turkish folk music, Konak passed away during a concert in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). The incident occurred in the town of Iskele, where Konak collapsed on stage and, despite immediate medical efforts, could not be revived.

The Ministry of Health of the TRNC confirmed the tragic news, stating that Konak was rushed to the hospital after suddenly falling ill during the concert. Despite all efforts, he passed away shortly after his admission.

Konak’s death has deeply saddened fans and colleagues alike. Fellow singer Hakan Altun visited the hospital upon hearing the news, expressing his sorrow to reporters: "Our grief is immense. I pray to Allah for mercy on his soul. This is a huge loss."

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism also shared condolences, remembering Konak as a beloved artist whose voice and music touched the hearts of many. "His works will live on in our memories," the ministry wrote in a social media post.

Konak’s body is expected to be transferred to Türkiye after an autopsy, with officials from the Turkish Consulate in Famagusta closely monitoring the situation.