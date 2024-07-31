Genco Erkal, a renowned Turkish actor, director and playwright who was celebrated for his significant contributions to theater and cinema, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86.

Erkal had been battling leukemia for some time.

He was particularly famous for his work in the Turkish theater, where he played various characters and directed numerous plays. Erkal was also recognized for his involvement in social and political issues through his art, often using his platform to address contemporary problems.

A farewell message had been posted earlier on Genco Erkal's social media account. Some excerpts read: "Goodbye, my friends, goodbye."