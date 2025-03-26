Turkish TV series, known for their compelling storytelling, high production quality, and cultural depth, have drawn widespread international acclaim. From historical dramas like "Kuruluş Osman" ("Establishment: Osman") to modern romances such as "Kara Para Aşk" ("Black Money Love"), these productions have become a cultural bridge, drawing millions of viewers across Europe, the Middle East, South America and beyond. As their popularity continues to rise, major global film studios are now turning their attention to Türkiye, not just as a content provider but also as a prime filming destination.

Sait Yardımcı, President of the Türkiye Film Commission, has highlighted the increasing interest from foreign audiences and major film studios in Turkish TV series and films, noting that this trend has drawn global industry leaders to the country.

During his visit to Nevşehir for an event organized by a private automobile company, Yardımcı spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the commission’s efforts since its establishment in 2012 to position Türkiye as one of the world’s premier filming destinations.

Rising demand

Yardımcı emphasized that Turkish TV series and films have been gaining popularity among international audiences, attracting global film and television attention.

"Hollywood, Bollywood and major streaming platforms have shown increased interest in Türkiye," he stated.

Highlighting the impact of Turkish productions on the global stage, he noted:

"On average, around 60 TV series and films are produced in Türkiye each year, reaching audiences from Asia and Europe to the Balkans and South America. Turkish series are now broadcast in approximately 170 countries, with statistics showing that over 750 million viewers watch them worldwide. As a result, international studios are not only purchasing Turkish productions but also beginning to develop projects within Türkiye."

Yardımcı also pointed out the evolution of tourism, stating that film tourism has emerged as a significant new segment alongside cultural, conference and sports tourism. He compared this trend to how locations like Las Vegas, Paris and London became well-known through film and television.

"France, England and Italy have long been among the most popular filming locations. Now, Türkiye is experiencing a similar surge in interest. Film tourism is becoming an indispensable part of the industry and I expect both the number of productions filmed in Türkiye and the volume of exports to increase in the coming years," he said.

Natural film set

Yardımcı also highlighted the growing number of inquiries from film companies in the United States, China and India, reinforcing his belief that Türkiye is steadily establishing itself as a key player in the global film industry.

Beyond the direct economic benefits, he noted that filming locations often become tourist attractions, drawing visitors who have seen them on screen. He underscored Türkiye’s geographical and cultural richness as a major asset:

Choosing a filming location involves several key criteria. Türkiye is exceptionally rich in natural film sets. In recent months, companies such as Paramount, Universal, Sony and Warner Bros. have contacted us, asking about film incentives, VAT refunds and location permits. From the Aegean to the Black Sea, from Southeastern Anatolia to the Marmara region, we possess an unparalleled cultural heritage that is truly unique."

Yardımcı also stressed the importance of local support for film productions. He pointed to Cappadocia as an example, with its breathtaking landscapes and rich history spanning centuries, making it an ideal location for TV series, films, documentaries, commercials and promotional shoots.

He concluded by stating that facilitating permits and logistical support from local administrations could encourage more international film projects to choose Türkiye as their primary filming destination, further solidifying the country’s status in the global industry.