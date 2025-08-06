Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries, both on land and underwater, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday at the International Archaeology Symposium in Ankara.

Since 2002, Erdoğan said, the country has secured the return of 13,291 historical artifacts to their homeland.

"Our experts will first explore every inch of our country, then every place the Turk has ever set foot, meticulously recording our cultural heritage,” he added.

The symposium, held at the Presidential Complex, brings together more than 250 scholars, including 29 international experts. Among them, 33 academics – 17 from abroad – are scheduled to present research. Excavation directors from across Türkiye will also convene for the event.

As part of the symposium, the "Golden Age of Archaeology” exhibition opened to the public, featuring 485 artifacts from various ancient cities displayed for the first time. A highlight of the exhibit is the bronze statue of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius, which was returned to Türkiye after 65 years.