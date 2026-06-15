Türkiye is outpacing many European countries in museum visitation growth, supported by the initiatives led by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Digital infrastructure investments, integrated ticketing systems and improvements to the Museum Pass program have helped drive this increase.

According to recent data, total visits to museums and archaeological sites in Türkiye - including those under the Ministry, National Palaces and private museums - rose from 55.7 million in 2023 to 62.6 million in 2024, an increase of 12.3%.

In 2024, museums and archaeological sites affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism welcomed 33,262,178 visitors. National Palaces hosted 9,999,370 visitors, while private museums recorded 19,774,549 visits.

Tourists visiting the Ephesus ancient city in the evening, Izmir, Türkiye, Sept. 11, 2024. (Shutterstock Photo)

ID card entry

Last week, Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy announced a new phase of the “Digital Transformation Project for Museums and Archaeological Sites,” launched in cooperation with Türk Telekom under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Ersoy said Turkish national ID cards can now be used as Museum Passes. After identity verification through the e-government system and mobile applications, citizens can pay the fee digitally and enter museums directly without waiting at ticket counters.

The Museum Pass, a key tool in expanding access to cultural heritage in Türkiye, has shown significant growth. Sales rose from 1,082,139 in 2017 to 6,744,945 in 2025, a 533% increase, driven by digitalization, easier online access and expanded coverage.

Growth surpasses Europe

Türkiye’s 12.3% increase in museum visits outpaced several major European destinations. During the same period, visits rose 1.3% in Germany, 4.7% in Spain, 5.3% in Italy and 7.8% in Greece. The United Kingdom saw a 2.7% decline, while France recorded a 36.6% increase, largely attributed to the impact of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Officials noted that Türkiye achieved this growth without the boost of a major international sporting event, crediting digital transformation investments, leadership in archaeological work and cultural visibility policies. Türkiye also surpassed Italy and the United Kingdom in total visitor numbers.

Visitors taking a photo of the Oceanus and Tethys mosaic in Zeugma Mosaic Museum, Gaziantep, Türkiye, June 24, 2025. (Shutterstock Photo)

Strong interest

During the June 2026 Eid al-Adha holiday period (May 23–31), museums and archaeological sites under the Ministry of Culture and Tourism welcomed 1,520,610 visitors.

The most visited cultural sites during the holiday included Ephesus, Hierapolis, Göbeklitepe, Zelve-Paşabağlar Open Air Museum and the Zeugma Mosaic Museum.

Türkiye continues to combine cultural heritage preservation with digital technologies, aiming not only to protect its historical assets but also to serve as a global model in museum and cultural management.