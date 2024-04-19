The Ministry of Culture and Tourism has nominated three cultural heritage elements to be evaluated at the "20th Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage" to be held in 2025. The nominations have been submitted to (UNESCO).

Within this framework, the nominations include "Gaziantep embroidery," which is made by counting and pulling threads on white fabric "traditional felt making," which involves the fusion of woolen animal fibers due to friction caused by heat, humidity, and pressure; and "traditional yogurt making methods."

According to the ministry's statement, the ongoing efforts aim to share magnificent examples of Türkiye's rich intangible cultural heritage with the entire humanity through UNESCO, emphasizing the richness of Anatolian culture. These efforts also aim to promote and introduce the tourism values inherent in intangible cultural heritage elements to the world and to preserve the ancestral heritage for future generations.

Türkiye currently holds the position of the second country with the highest number of cultural heritage elements registered on UNESCO's List of Intangible Cultural Heritage, with 30 cultural heritage elements inscribed.