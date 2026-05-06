The Türkiye Pastel Sanatçıları Topluluğu (Community of Pastel Artists), led by Javad Soleimanpour, has opened its “Dust and Light” pastel painting exhibition to strong public interest at Mete Plaza/Mete Art.

The exhibition features 120 artists and 120 works, bringing together a wide range of contemporary pastel artworks for visitors. It opened with an official ceremony attended by art enthusiasts, artists and guests.

Honorary guest professor Sinan Canan delivered a keynote talk on the relationship between science and art, drawing attention for his reflections on the brain, creativity and the role of artists in society.

“Art offers us options about the possibilities of existence,” Canan said. “It makes us think about new possibilities. Therefore, art is one of the most beautiful ways for humans to explore nothingness, the depths of their own spirit, and hopefully understand it. All major scientific theories are artistic and inspirational. Scientists have used artistic thinking and imagination as a method.”

He added that art, literature, philosophy, scientific thinking and spirituality should be central to human life. “Hopefully, we will engage more with these, so we don’t have to watch bad things in the news,” he said.

Painter Olga Abramova and Remzi Iren served as other honorary guests and members of the selection jury. In the fifth edition of the exhibition, three works were awarded prizes following jury evaluation.

Organizers said “Dust and Light” invites visitors on a journey through the expressive and atmospheric world of pastel art.

The exhibition is open free of charge to the public at Mete Art/Mete Plaza and will run through May 25.