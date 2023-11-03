In a visionary move aimed at enriching the cultural tapestry of Türkiye, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy unveiled an ambitious plan to expand the "Türkiye Culture Road Festivals" to reach a wider audience, spanning all age groups.

During a press conference for the ongoing Efes Culture Road Festival, which marks the 10th stop of this remarkable cultural journey, the minister emphasized the festival's growing reach, stating, "We have extended the festival to 11 cities so far and our goal is to add 4-5 more cities each year, with a target of reaching 35 cities by 2028."

These festivals, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, are set to captivate and engage people from all walks of life, offering a diverse range of artistic and cultural events.

Minister Ersoy highlighted that this year's festival is especially significant, occurring during the centenary of the republic.

"This 100-day series began in Nevşehir on Aug. 5, and it is continuing in Çanakkale, Gaziantep, Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir and Antalya. These events cater to people of all ages and interests, offering a multitude of artistic experiences. We want the cities to be fully immersed in art for nine days," he said.

To facilitate easy and convenient access to culture and art for the public, Minister Ersoy also underscored the potential for these festivals to enhance the branding of cities.

"We plan to increase the number of cities and, most importantly, internationalize these festivals. Ideally, we will announce the events well in advance. We will begin revealing the event schedules for the coming year by the end of November. The level of participation is substantial, with approximately 30,000 artists participating and millions of citizens benefiting from these events. The festivals will continue from April 1 to Dec. 1."

As Türkiye celebrates the 10th edition of the series in Izmir, the events continue to make an indelible mark on Turkish culture.

The restoration of the old Tekel Factory in Izmir, completed in record time, highlights the city's growing cultural significance.

Additionally, the expansion of cultural facilities in Bornova and events like the "Aegean Symphony" concert taking place at Kültürpark demonstrate a concerted effort to engage with young audiences.

The festivals also take a distinctive approach by promoting various forms of art.

It is not just about concerts, these events represent immersive cultural and artistic experiences.

Notably, the ministry is changing its structure to accommodate the growing number of cities involved in the festivals.

Minister Ersoy pointed out that as the number of cities increases, so will the festival team, expanding their capabilities.

"I invite you to join us in Antalya on Nov. 4. We will host a festival with broader events," he concluded.

As Minister Ersoy fielded questions after his speech, he expressed his satisfaction with the overwhelming interest in the festivals.

He also provided information about the number of visitors, saying: "We are seeing a much higher interest in Anatolian cities than expected. We visit cities with populations of 2 million or more, and having more than 1 million people attend the events makes us happy. It seems that Anatolia has a real need for these festivals. This is also crucial for artists, and we see it from the perspective of promoting our country. We aim to make these festivals the face of the cities and to bring internationally renowned artists to our country. We have contacted all consulates. For the past two years, with the organization of the Tourism Development Agency, we have also brought journalists, editors and influencers from around the world. These events result in higher incomes for both the cities and local businesses. They want these events to continue every year."

Highlighting Türkiye's status as a popular tourist destination, Minister Ersoy noted their efforts to extend tourism to all 81 provinces in the country, especially in light of the upcoming release of TÜIK (Turkish Statistical Institute) data by the end of the month.

Notably, there is an ambitious project underway in Ephesus, where significant excavation work is being funded.

Under a 12-month excavation program, they have included all the excavation directorates in the project.

Funding is being provided by the Turkish History Institute, and the budgets of local excavation directorates will be significantly increased in 2024.

Moreover, Türkiye is making a considerable investment in showcasing its contemporary art production and expanding its accessibility to the masses.

This endeavor includes a series of exhibitions titled "Uzak Yakın" ("Distant Near"), introduced for the first time in Izmir as part of the Efes Culture Road Festival.

The "Uzak Yakın" exhibitions aim to strengthen the accessibility and interaction of artists engaged in contemporary art through diverse art platforms extending beyond Istanbul.

The exhibitions, featuring the works of nearly 100 contemporary artists, will be held in two venues in Izmir: the Izmir Painting and Sculpture Museum Culture Park Art Gallery, and the Izmir Painting and Sculpture Museum Art and History Gallery, between Oct. 28 and Nov. 28, 2023.

The Michelin-starred gastronomy of Izmir, added to the Michelin Guide for the first time in 2023 alongside Istanbul and Bodrum, will be celebrated at the festival as well.

The festival includes various culinary events, bringing together the flavors of Izmir and its historical richness.

Festival-goers would enjoy numerous culinary activities, such as the "Great Izmir Culture Table in the Footsteps of October 29," "Flowers Bloom on Izmir's Tables," "From Palaces to Izmir: A Sweet Sherbet Presentation," "From Latife Hanım's Kitchen to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's Table," "Inter-University Cooking Competition: Mustafa Kemal Atatürk's Favorite Dishes," "Local Cuisine Competition: Grandma, Teach Me," "A Taste of Authentic Izmir: Boyoz, Fresh Kokoreç, Grilled Kokoreç, No-Kokoreç," and "An Offering of Sephardic Flavors to Izmir: Boyoz." Additionally, a panel discussion, "The Pearl of the Aegean: Izmir Gastronomy," featuring Bilge Keykubat, Ahmet Güzelyağdöken, Nedim Atilla and Berrin Rasuli, will be held during the festival.

For art enthusiasts, the Efes Culture Road Festival has much more in store.

A variety of exhibitions and performances, including the "Dark Star Flowing in the Dark: Mustafa Kemal Atatürk Exhibition," will be available for visitors.

The exhibition will be a homage to the 100th anniversary of the Turkish republic and will feature 150 unpublished photographs of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, as well as personal belongings and objects he used.

Notably, the exhibition includes Atatürk's handwritten letters, his mother Zübeyde Hanım's letters, period posters, documents and various periodicals, offering a glimpse into the country's rich history.

This exhibition, hosted by Folkart Gallery, will run from Oct. 28 through April 2024.

In addition to visual art, theater and music performances, there will also be discussions during the festival, offering a platform for exchanging ideas.

The festival will host an engaging conversation between two legendary figures of Turkish cinema.