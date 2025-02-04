On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Türkiye and the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism announced the return of 152 historical artifacts to Egypt. The move marks a significant milestone in the cultural ties between the two countries.

According to a written statement from the ministry, a ceremony was held with the participation of Türkiye's minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, and Egypt’s minister of Antiquities and Tourism, Sherif Fathi. During the event, a "Memorandum of Understanding in the Field of Tourism" was signed, aimed at strengthening tourism cooperation between the two nations.

The returned artifacts were initially found in the possession of a foreign national who arrived in Türkiye in 1998. It was discovered that this individual had illegally obtained these items through online purchases and overseas travel. Following expert examinations, it was confirmed that the 152 pieces, which date back to 2000 B.C., originated in Egypt. The artifacts include necklace fragments, as well as bronze, glass and stone amulets.

Minister Ersoy emphasized the importance of cultural heritage during the ceremony, noting that cultural properties are an integral part of the identities of the people who live in their homeland. He also reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to bilateral cooperation in the fight against cultural heritage trafficking.