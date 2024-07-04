After extensive restoration efforts, Konya’s Selçuklu District Municipality has unveiled Türkiye’s first and only "Time Museum" in the historic Sille neighborhood. This cultural tourism gem offers visitors a journey through thousands of years of history, showcasing exquisite artifacts from the Ottoman and Republican eras.

The "Time Museum" features a wide array of time-related artifacts from the Roman period to the Republican era. The museum, housed in the restored Hagia Eleni Church and completed in 2012, was established to promote tourism and preserve the area's historical and cultural heritage. Among its exhibits are devices used for measuring and displaying time, including specially designed clocks from the Ottoman and Republican periods, regulated calendars, pocket and desk calendars, and handwritten and printed calendars used in official institutions.

Reflecting the city's rich multi-religious and multi-cultural history, the museum is located near the southwest part of the Sille Dam road, adjacent to Muslim and Christian cemeteries. Notable exhibits include uniquely designed Ottoman and Republican clocks, calendars regulated by timekeepers, geographical and economic data calendars from the Turkish Aeronautical Association, a Roman archaeological sundial and a reproduction of the Ottoman-era sundial from Konya's Hacı Hasan Mosque.

The museum also houses a 170-year-old clock and a 200-year-old calendar.

The Sille Time Museum has been recognized with the "Continuity Award" from the League of Historical Cities's "Encouragement for Projects and Practices in Preserving Historical and Cultural Heritage" competition. The museum is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days a week, except on Mondays.