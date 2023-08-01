Side Underwater Museum, Türkiye's first underwater museum, welcomes diving and history enthusiasts with its collection of 117 sculptures.

Built in Antalya's district of Manavgat, the Side Underwater Museum continues to gain attention of both local and foreign tourists.

Tourists who go diving can explore the museum located approximately 1.5 miles off the coast of Side, at depths of 11, 18, and 24 meters. The museum exhibits 117 sculptures depicting the riches of Anatolian civilization.

Underwater documentary producer and cinematographer Tahsin Ceylan, who documented the museum, said to Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent that around 15-16 million tourists visit Antalya each year, and the majority of them enjoy the beach and sunbathing.

Tahsin Ceylan emphasized that Türkiye arouses a great interest in underwater tourism worldwide, and with proper promotion, more tourists can be drawn into the country.