Located near the Turkish capital Ankara, the ancient city of Gordion is set to be included in UNESCO's World Heritage List, according to a statement by Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ATO) President Gürsel Baran.

During a meeting to share the road map for the project aimed at promoting the cultural treasures of Ankara, he said: "Hopefully, Gordion will be the 20th heritage site from Türkiye to be included in the list, and our capital will acquire its first heritage site."

Baran emphasized the significance of including Gordion among the most valuable tourism destinations in the world's tourism catalogs.

Ankara Chamber of Commerce (ATO) President Gürsel Baran speaks during a conference focused on the ancient city of Gordon, Ankara, Türkiye, July 10, 2023. (AA Photo)

"Gordion will act as a catalyst to channel a significant portion of this magnitude of the economy toward Ankara," he added.

"When considering its contributions to the extension of tourism seasons in our region, diversification of tourism, expansion of the geography that attracts tourism, creation of new income opportunities for limited economic activities in our regions, and providing new employment areas, Gordion's potential emerges as a jewel for our region. When we examine the data from similar attraction centers worldwide, we observe that cultural heritage makes a significant contribution to regional development," he elaborated.