The Arslantepe Mound, situated in Malatya, eastern Türkiye, is a remarkable site listed as part of UNESCO’s World Heritage List, showcasing a rich history that spans approximately 7,000 years.

It is believed to be the site where the first state emerged, and it was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in July 2021.

The archaeological site of Arslantepe mound, Malatya, Türkiye, Oct. 16. 2021. (Shutterstock Photo)

The mound’s embankment is 30 meters (98 feet) high, and the mound was inhabited between 5000 B.C. and the 11th century A.D.

At the mound site, more than 2,000 official seals, a statue of King Tarhunza and two late Hittite period lion statues have been found.

The temple of the mound dates from 3600-3500 B.C.