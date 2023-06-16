The British Council has launched the second edition of its grant program, aimed at supporting creative collaborations between cultural and art institutions in Türkiye and the U.K., as well as promoting innovative and artistic productions.

The program is open for applications from all cultural and art organizations in Türkiye from June 14 to July 17. Up to seven institutions will be selected, with each receiving grant support of up to TL 350,000 ($14,800).

The British Council's "Call for Grants for Creative Collaborations" initiative aims to foster creative partnerships between artistic entities in the U.K. and cultural and art organizations in Türkiye.

This grant call, open to applicants from across Türkiye, seeks innovative culture and art projects that explore new forms and contents, engage with new partners and reach a wide range of audiences.

Priority will be given to applications from organizations that have not previously collaborated with the British Council in Türkiye, especially those from outside Istanbul and earthquake-affected regions, as well as project proposals involving cooperation with these regions.

The "Call for Grants for Creative Collaborations" will support original and creative project partnerships addressing contemporary themes such as climate change and global issues.

Innovative proposals in the fields of film, creative technologies, literature, visual arts, theater and dance, music, architecture, design, and fashion will be considered in the program, which aims to facilitate creative project development between Turkish artists, art institutions and their counterparts in the U.K.