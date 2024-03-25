Türkiye's Culture Road Festival 2024 was officially unveiled by Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. He announced the activities that will take place within the year, hosting artists, guests and members of the press at the grand launch event held in Istanbul's Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM).

The minister commenced by reflecting on the festival's journey, highlighting its evolution from a visionary concept to a cornerstone of Türkiye's cultural landscape. Emphasizing its significance as one of Türkiye's premier cultural initiatives, Ersoy underscored the festival's role in bridging the nation's rich cultural heritage with international artistic expressions.

Over the past four years, since its inception in Istanbul in 2021, the festival has not only gained acclaim but also secured membership in the European Festivals Association, hosting prestigious cultural events across 16 cities nationwide. Ersoy proudly noted the overwhelming support and interest from the public, with neighboring cities expressing eagerness to participate.

The minister further outlined the festival's strategic alignment with national tourism objectives, highlighting its role in promoting cultural diversity, heritage preservation and economic prosperity. By integrating cultural and artistic endeavors into the tourism sector, Türkiye aims to create a sustainable ecosystem where both sectors mutually benefit and contribute to social cohesion.

Big surprises

One of the highlights of this year's festival will be a special exhibition dedicated to Pablo Picasso, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century. Commemorating the 50th anniversary of Picasso's passing, the festival will host an impressive collection of over 80 original works by the master artist. This exhibition will travel to various cities across Türkiye over three months, offering art enthusiasts a unique opportunity to experience Picasso's genius up close.

Another distinguished guest at the festival will be Sebastiao Salgado, the legendary documentary photographer known for his profound respect for nature. Salgado's acclaimed "Genesis Project" will be showcased in the magnificent setting of Tophane-i Amire for three months.

The festival will also feature a digital installation by Turkish architect and artist Güvenç Özel, titled "Holloflux." This innovative work, previously exhibited at the "Coachella Music and Arts Festival" in California, promises to offer visitors not only a unique artistic experience but also an architectural journey.

A must-see exhibition at the festival will be "Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon," which will explore the artistic legacy of the iconic Mexican painter. Kahlo's profound influence on 20th-century art will be showcased through a comprehensive collection of her works, promising to draw crowds of admirers.

Additionally, the festival will present "Anatolian Edition: From Sketch to Pixel," a digital exhibition aimed at promoting young talents in the field of digital art. Through this initiative, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism aims to provide national and international visibility to young digital artists and support them in their creative endeavors.

Furthermore, internationally acclaimed digital artist Refik Anadol will debut new and innovative works at the festival, offering visitors a unique visual experience. Anadol's creations, including "Machine Hallucinations: Coral Dreams" and a specially commissioned piece for the festival, will be unveiled to the public, showcasing the cutting-edge intersection of art and technology.

Lastly, festival attendees can look forward to "Atatürk on the Culture Path," a digital installation created using artificial intelligence algorithms. This thought-provoking exhibition imagines how Atatürk, if alive today, would experience and interact with the festival, offering a fascinating glimpse into the past and future of Turkish culture.

Festival dates

Held on April 13-21 in Adana, coinciding with the Orange Blossom Carnival, the festival sets off on a journey across the country. From Şanlıurfa to Bursa, Samsun to Trabzon and Van to Nevşehir, each city becomes a hub of cultural exchange and artistic expression. The festival's itinerary extends to Erzurum, Çanakkale, Gaziantep, Ankara, Konya, Istanbul, Diyarbakır and Izmir and concludes in Antalya, offering a diverse showcase of Türkiye's cultural heritage.

Facilitated by international collaborations and diplomatic engagements, the festival welcomes renowned orchestras such as the Berlin German Symphony Orchestra and Estonia Orchestra and Chorus, along with performances from Chinese stage artists. Jazz enthusiasts can anticipate Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti's mesmerizing concerts in collaboration with the Presidential Symphony Orchestra.

Government departments are also gearing up with special events, including performances by the State Opera and Ballet, featuring the famous Anatolian legend "Şahmeran." Moreover, city-specific artworks inspired by historical, cultural and mythological narratives will enrich the festival experience.

Additionally, the integration of night museum experiences promises to further enrich the cultural offerings, highlighting the enchanting convergence of history and art. Beyond the festival, cultural activities will continue throughout the year at heritage sites nationwide.