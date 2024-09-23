The ancient Turkish city of Ephesus, once a pivotal Mediterranean trade hub, hosted the first concert of the Night Museum Concert Series on Sunday as part of events organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The event took place at the iconic Celsus Library in western Izmir province.

The Izmir State Symphony Orchestra performed during the event with renowned baroque violinist Andres Gabetta as the soloist.

The program featured famous composer Antonio Vivaldi's popular violin concerto, "The Four Seasons."

This concert marks a new initiative to blend historical sites with cultural performances, showcasing Ephesus' enduring significance.

The ancient Greek settlement, later a Roman capital in Asia, continues bridging the past and present through such events.