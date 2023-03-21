Türkiye's sole Emmy Award-winning actor Haluk Bilginer is now to star in a TV series "The Veil" with world-renowned actress Elisabeth Moss, who is known for her role in the dystopian fiction "Handmaid's Tale," for which she won a Golden Globe.

The shooting for the series took place in Istanbul and Niğde, in central Anatolia. During that period, Elizabeth Moss stayed in Türkiye for two months.

Written by Steven Knight, the political drama tells the gripping story of the tension between two women, a spy and a terrorist.

"The Veil" is not Bilginer's first international project. Bilginer's succeeding career began after graduating from the Ankara State Conservatory in 1977. He later received a master's degree in theater from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. He became a well-known figure in the U.K. around the 1980s with his role as a womanizing taxi driver in the British soap opera "East Enders," which glued the whole country to the TV.

Elisabeth Moss attends "The Handmaid's Tale" event during the 2022 PaleyFest NY at Paley Museum, New York, U.S., Oct. 10, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

Bilginer played an intellectual character in Nuri Bilge Ceylan's film "Winter Sleep," which won the Palme d'Or at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

Bilginer also masterfully played the character of Agah Beyoğlu in the 12-episode series "Şahsiyet" ("Persona") and won the Best Actor award at the International Emmy Awards for his role.

Bilginer has appeared in many foreign films, including "Ben-Hur," "The International" and "Halloween."