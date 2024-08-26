The Kommagene Biennale, which has become one of Türkiye’s most significant contemporary art events due to its scale and outdoor installations, is set to meet art lovers for the second time this year. Opening its doors on Aug. 24 in the Adıyaman region, this year’s biennale theme is “healing,” chosen in response to the devastating earthquake that profoundly affected the area. One of the standout artists of the biennale, Ceysu Ucan, will exhibit her underwater sculpture titled "Lotus9." This piece will mark the first underwater sculpture ever featured at the Kommagene Biennale.

Curated by professor Eros Istvan from Hungary, the biennale will feature 54 artists from 20 different countries. These artists will present their works exploring the power of healing and the role of art in this process from various perspectives, following a challenging period that shook the region.

Sculptor and symbiotic art designer Ceysu Ucan made a lasting impression last year with "Cocoon: Türkiye's First Underwater Personal Sculpture Exhibition." Her new piece, "Lotus9," was crafted by the artist using mediums such as clay, fabric and sea sand utilizing symbiotic formations symbolizing rebirth and hope in the region.

Known for her artistic vision of exploring the deep connections between nature and humans, Ucan aims to offer moments of meditation and awareness by merging the viewer's inner world with the cyclical and ever-changing nature in her works.

Speaking about her piece, Ucan stated: "As a symbol of purity, rebirth and hope, 'Lotus9' represents the ascent of women toward the sky, societal peace and collective development, while the nine knots in her hair symbolize collective transformation and enlightenment."