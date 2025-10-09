After the devastating earthquakes on Feb. 6, 2023, which severely damaged Malatya in eastern Türkiye, the city is once again standing tall – this time, revitalized by the power of art, music and culture. The Malatya Culture Route Festival, organized for the first time this year by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, has emerged as both a symbol of solidarity that heals the city’s wounds and a beacon of economic and cultural revival.

Art’s healing power

The festival officially opened on Oct. 4 with the participation of Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. Speaking at the ceremony held in the city center, Ersoy emphasized the crucial role of art in social healing and conveyed important messages about Malatya’s journey of rebirth following the earthquake.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy delivers his speech at the opening ceremony of the Malatya Culture Route Festival, Malatya, eastern Türkiye, Oct. 4, 2025. (AA Photo)

“After the great disaster we experienced on Feb. 6, Malatya ranked third nationwide in the number of destroyed and damaged buildings. The city is undergoing a deep process of reconstruction. The Culture Route Festival was planned precisely to bring morale, hope and vitality to this process,” Ersoy stated.

Healing, unifying power of art

Ersoy stressed that art is not merely an aesthetic experience but a powerful tool for societal recovery. It helps overcome pain and plays a vital role in cities reclaiming their identities.

“Art unites, heals and inspires hope,” he said. “These festivals are not just a series of events; they represent a comprehensive transformation model where culture, art, gastronomy, tourism and local development intersect.”

Highlighting the inseparability of culture and tourism, Ersoy noted that Türkiye’s tourism cannot be limited to “sea, sand and sun” alone: “If gastronomy, art, music and history are missing, tourism remains incomplete. Through the Culture Route Festivals, we showcase our cities’ cultural values, diversify tourism and contribute to the economy.”

A play is performed on stage as part of the Malatya Culture Route Festival, Malatya, eastern Türkiye, Oct. 6, 2025. (İHA Photo)

City rising through its cultural roots

Recalling Malatya’s rich history as a home to numerous civilizations, Ersoy explained that the city’s revival draws strength from its cultural heritage: “Malatya is not just a city healing its wounds – it is a city that regenerates and builds its future through culture. I thank our artists, businesses, tradespeople and most importantly, the people of Malatya for embracing this spirit.”

Over nine days, the festival transformed Malatya into a cultural hub with concerts, workshops, theater performances and exhibitions held at various locations. Visitors have the chance to experience a diverse range of art forms across the city.

Featured exhibitions include “Living Heritage: Damascus Steel,” “Zuhurat,” “Miniatures of Türkiye” and “The World of Birds.” Particularly notable is the “In the Light of Arslantepe” exhibition, which combines historical heritage with contemporary art. Inspired by archaeological excavations at Arslantepe Mound, the exhibit features paintings, sculptures and digital artworks that revive archaeological artifacts such as seal impressions and metalwork in modern artistic forms. This exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to experience history and art together.

Turkish singer Ebru Yaşar performs at the Malatya Culture Route Festival, Malatya, eastern Türkiye, Oct. 5, 2025. (AA Photo)

Art boosts Malatya’s economy

Another key goal of the festival is to translate cultural vibrancy into economic growth. Over 350 events will be held at 42 different locations throughout the city. With exhibitions, concerts, theater performances, workshops, gastronomic events and talks, Malatya essentially becomes a massive open-air stage.

The festival’s positive impact is already visible as hotels report higher occupancy rates, restaurants grow busier and local businesses see increased activity. Ersoy described the festival not only as a cultural endeavor but also as a model for economic development: “With these festivals, we bring new energy to the economies of our cities. Our tradespeople benefit, tourism thrives and the branding of our cities accelerates. Culture is not just a legacy of the past; it is the strongest investment tool for the future.”

The “Colors of Anatolia” concert by Antalya State Opera and Ballet is performed for art lovers as part of the Malatya Culture Route Festival, Malatya, eastern Türkiye, Oct. 3, 2025. (AA Photo)

From disaster to hope

Malatya, where thousands of buildings collapsed and hundreds of families’ lives were turned upside down during the Feb. 6 earthquakes, is now witnessing new life. The sounds of music echo through the streets, artists perform on stages and children’s joyful movements fill event spaces, reflecting the lively atmosphere created by the festival.

For locals, artists and visitors alike, the events during the festival carry deep meanings beyond cultural celebration. They bring vibrancy to the city, foster solidarity among artists and offer visitors an intimate experience of Malatya.