In a remarkable achievement for Türkiye, the "OpenWork" project, representing the country at the London Design Biennale 2023, secured first place in public voting.

The prestigious event, held in the capital city of London, showcased the works of over 40 artists from various countries.

The "OpenWork" project, a performative spatial design by artist and architect Melek Zeynep Bulut, captured the essence of Türkiye's representation at the Biennale. The installation was exhibited in the courtyard of Somerset House, a renowned art venue in London.

Collaborating on the project were acoustic and architectural consultant Celaleddin Çelik, along with construction engineer Mehmet Selim Ökten and team members Erdem Kazım Demirkıran, Emrah Bural, and Asude Nur Sancaktutan.

Among the numerous artworks featured at the event, Bulut's creation claimed the top spot in public voting, earning her the esteemed Public Award.

The award ceremony took place at Somerset House, where Bulut was honored with the accolade in front of a distinguished audience. Sevcan Ertaş, the wife of Türkiye's Ambassador to London, Osman Koray Ertaş, also graced the occasion with her presence.

During the ceremony, Sevcan Ertaş extended her heartfelt congratulations to Bulut for her exceptional achievement.

The theme of this year's London Design Biennale, "The Global Game: Remapping Collaborations," will continue until June 25, showcasing innovative and diverse artworks from around the world.