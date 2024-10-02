In Samsun, located in the Black Sea region of Türkiye, a remarkable discovery made during road construction has finally found its place in the spotlight. An approximately 2,000-year-old mosaic, which had been stored in the museum for 30 years due to a lack of exhibition space, is now being displayed at the new Samsun Museum.

The mosaic, dating back to the Late Roman Period, was accidentally unearthed in the Kalkanca neighborhood of the İlkadım district. Spanning an area of 50 square meters, it was excavated and subsequently transported to the former Samsun Museum. Unfortunately, due to space constraints, it was kept in storage rather than displayed.

Mosaics discovered during road construction has been showcased to the public with the opening of the new Samsun Museum, Samsun, Türkiye, Sept. 30, 2024. (DHA Photo)

Following its restoration, the mosaic was finally showcased to the public with the opening of the new Samsun Museum in March. Archaeologist Samet Armağan from the Samsun Museum stated: “This artwork was discovered 30 years ago during road construction in Samsun. Although we found it, our old museum was too small to exhibit it. For nearly three decades, it was preserved securely in storage. With our move to the new museum, we have begun displaying it to the public.”

Armağan further elaborated on the historical significance of the mosaic, noting that it dates back to the 3rd century B.C. The central figures depict Achilles and his mother, Tethys, from Greek mythology. The mosaic features a scene illustrating Achilles' journey to the Trojan War, surrounded by four female figures representing the seasons.

The intricate design of the mosaic consists of small stones meticulously adhered together, showcasing the artistry of the era. Discovered in fragments within the Amisos Hill archaeological site, it has finally been unveiled for the enjoyment of visitors after three decades in storage.