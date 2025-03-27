State Theaters (DT) have been a cornerstone of Türkiye's cultural landscape for over 70 years, offering a diverse range of performances, including works by local writers, plays from world literature, musicals and children's theater. With nearly 14 million spectators over the past decade, the State Theaters continue to captivate and inspire audiences both domestically and internationally.

As one of the oldest and most revered art forms, theater celebrates its rich history, stretching from ancient Greece to the present day. For 76 years, the State Theaters have been opening curtains, bringing timeless performances to diverse audiences near and far.

World Theater Day, celebrated on March 27 and officially designated by the International Theatre Institute (ITI) in 1961, honors theaters and theater artists worldwide. State Theaters, with its broad repertoire ranging from classical masterpieces to contemporary plays, continues to create unforgettable moments for theatergoers.

State Theaters' mission extends beyond World Theater Day. Every day, it opens its curtains to showcase the universal language of art, with performances throughout Türkiye and at major international festivals. The theaters offer diverse plays, musicals and child-friendly performances, ensuring a rich and varied cultural experience for all.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, State Theaters have welcomed over 6 million spectators in the last five years. Over the past 10 years, the total has reached an impressive 13,993,754, underscoring the enduring appeal of theater and its ability to connect with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

The 2024-2025 season has set a new milestone for the State Theaters. As of this month, nearly 1.34 million people have attended performances, breaking a new record for audience numbers.

Beyond entertainment

The State Theaters continue to push artistic boundaries through projects that highlight theater not just as entertainment, but as a medium for reflection and deep thought. Initiatives such as the "75th Anniversary From Novel to Stage Project," the "DT Young Stage Project" and the "Children Philosophers Project" showcase theater’s transformative potential.

These projects engage audiences on a deeper level, encouraging intellectual exploration and offering experiences that transcend typical stage productions.

In an exciting new development, the General Directorate of State Theaters is partnering with the Turkish State Railways (TCDD) to expand the reach of theater and culture. This collaboration aims to increase cultural activities and promote theater across regions connected by railway lines.

The project organizes theater events along the railways, making theater more accessible to towns and cities along the routes. The "Great Anatolia Tour" aims to bring live performances to urban centers and large districts, centered around train stations. By combining theater with transportation, this initiative offers a unique opportunity to bring cultural experiences to both urban and rural audiences.