Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the Tunceli Museum has been nominated for the 2026 DASA Award, one of Europe’s most prestigious museum honors.

In a post on social media, Ersoy announced the museum’s latest international recognition, saying it will represent Türkiye in the “Best Museum in Europe for Learning Opportunities” category awarded by the European Museum Academy. The award evaluates museums based on education, learning opportunities and visitor experience.

Ersoy said the museum earned the “2026 DASA Award nominee” title after passing the academy jury’s initial evaluation round. He noted the institution was created by restoring a former military barracks and has since become one of Türkiye’s leading city and archaeology museums.

He added the museum previously reached the finals for the 2022 European Museum of the Year Award and the 2023 Luigi Micheletti Award.

The 2026 DASA Award winner will be announced during the European Museum Academy annual meeting scheduled for Sept. 24-26 in Alicante, Spain.

Ersoy congratulated colleagues involved in the project, saying he praised those contributing to Türkiye’s museum vision.

The DASA Award, presented by the European Museum Academy, recognizes museums for excellence in educational programs, learning opportunities and visitor experience.